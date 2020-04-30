Guest columnist Bill Ibbotson’s beautiful article reciting the parable of the Good Samaritan and Jesus’s instruction to love they neighbor as he described the rage against Franklin Graham’s charity, Samaritan’s Purse. It was reported in that article that Graham had set up a 68-bed hospital with 60 medical volunteers in New York City, and that “the charity has been attacked by Leftists as ‘vicious’ toward gay or transgender people...”
Writer Ibbotson enlightened us by guiding us to read LUKE 10: 25-37 — The Parable of the Good Samaritan. This was a great article.
Also, on page two was an article by Dennis Patrick Slattery, THE ATTITUDE OF GRATITUDE, on the importance of our attitude. He quotes C.C. Jung who suggests that at its most basic level an attitude is “a state of readiness.” This was also a great read. Thank you for these uplifting articles.
Elizabeth McCallan,
New Braunfels
