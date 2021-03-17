Thanks to Mr. Gerhardt for his poignant letter of Feb. 13, “Where does it stop?” regarding “business owners self-righteously telling us who we can and cannot buy from.” The infuriation I felt when I learned that H-E-B, Kohls, Wayfair and Bed, Bath & Beyond had pulled their My Pillow products from their shelves simply because of the CEO’s political opinions was more than I could bear without taking action. I immediately drove to Kohls with their charge card in hand, asked to see the manager, then cut my charge card in two, carefully explaining my reason, saying they would never see me in their store again. I then called the Kohl’s Executive Offices and let them know what I had done and why. By pulling the My Pillow product, they not only dashed a person’s free speech, but also took away OUR freedom of choice. It’s crucial that we little guys respectfully make our opinions known when corporate giants stomp on our freedoms. Like Mr. Gerhardt, I am most flabbergasted with H-E-B’s decision, especially since they are a Texas company, one I never dreamed would take this stance. At least they allowed Goya products to remain on their shelves last year when that CEO spoke out! We must guard our precious freedoms or they will be taken from us.
Cathy Talcott,
