One day this current crisis will be behind us. While most of us will survive, there will be some perhaps even many who have not. We will celebrate our survival and will rightly also mourn those whom we lost. No one will be untouched by what we have endured together. We are all part of an interconnected whole depending upon each other, more perhaps than many ever realized. Perhaps that is an opportunity for all to learn more about the importance of compassion and caring for each other.
We must also thank the many who care for us all during this trial amidst the chaos and terror they face each day with the uncertainty of what they may face tomorrow. Thank you to all our essential workers, our healthcare professionals, and those who support them and the afflicted. Thank you to our families who huddle with us in our homes and sustain us with the power of our shared love. Thank you to our friends and neighbors observing the stay-at-home and social distancing directives required to break the back of this pandemic and #flattenthecurve of infection. Thank you for the ability to see hope and not merely despair, for the moments of laughter or joy we can still seek to find and share, if even sometimes only “virtually” with others. Thank you for discovering time to attend to what should have been more important all along, but always seemed difficult to pay attention to. Thank you for learning that fretting over what was undone yesterday cannot shape tomorrow. Only today and tomorrow’s activities and efforts can shape and control our future. Thank you for relearning that we all are responsible for each other. Thank you all for your efforts to support our friends and neighbors with whatever their needs may be during this crisis. Thank you for relearning the importance of integrity, truth, wisdom, and competence as essential qualities in our leaders.
We remember the many folks who may have not been deemed among those “essential” workers and consequently have lost wages and jobs and with that lose also financial security. We remember also the many small business owners for whom shuttering their businesses also means economic pain and perhaps even the potential loss of their business if later recovery proves too difficult. Whatever we can do together to help those in their struggles and later recovery we must commit ourselves to do.
Thank you also for relearning the essential importance of planning and preparation. If we and our leaders learn nothing else from this terrible trial may all remember that history, if not repeating, certainly rhymes. This will not be the last disaster, pandemic, or trial we will ever face. Proper preparation and planning along with the necessary, early, urgent and effective response is essential to mitigating risk for future disasters. May we not repeat the mistakes and lethargy of response of these times in the future. We will all be better served if we can learn that lesson.
Bruce Carpenter,
New Braunfels
Amen.
