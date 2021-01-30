Representative Kyle Biedermann boasted (in the Jan. 15, edition of the H-Z) of his participation on Jan. 6, in the Washington D.C. protest held in support of President Trump’s dishonest claims of fraud in the presidential election. Accepting those claims requires suspension of critical thinking and accepting a number of nonsense assertions, e.g. 1) voting machines changed Trump ballots to Biden despite the exact agreement of machine and hand-counted tallies, 2) voting run by Republicans in several swing states was fraudulent, 3) Justice Department and Department of Cybersecurity reviews finding that there was no fraud were incorrect, 4) Democrats pulled off a massive interstate conspiracy while forgetting to benefit their down-ballot candidates, and 5) there is massive evidence of fraud despite Trump’s lawyers’ inability to produce any in 61 lawsuits.
Whether it’s from mental laziness in failing to look beyond social media “journalism” or cynical manipulation of the public for political benefit, politicians supporting Trump’s claims bear some responsibility for the events of Jan 6. Mr. Biedermann tried to downplay his involvement there as “old news” while curiously pointing to social unrest last year in seeking to invoked a moral equivalency between violence then and the assault on the capitol. To be sure violence in both cases is criminal, but there is no equivalency between vandalism of property and insurrection aimed at overturning the results of a democratic election.
