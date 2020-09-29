Walking the streets of lower Manhattan for the first time in a long time, I was talking with a friend a few days ago. Over the course of 20 blocks or so, I would occasionally play with my facemask, to get a little extra air. Not take it off, not to pull it down, but pull it outward. I suspect that when I did that, my nose could have become exposed. The point of this story is, a woman coming toward us, but still quite far, started screaming at me. At first, I had no idea what was going on. When I figured it out, I apologized. Profusely, even.
“You think this is a joke!” she wailed. She added that she’d recently had surgery. I shouldn’t have played with my mask — it’s true that we live in a dangerous time, especially for vulnerable people, and everyone’s on edge. On the other hand, that outburst that continued as she walked past us had to be about way more than my infraction. My friend and I had been talking at some point in our walk about the obvious deepening darkness in the city. “This is life without God,” he observed after the screaming incident.
