I enjoy reading Jack McKinney’s columns. He speaks the truth. He and the Austin American Statesman speak the truth about our state government.
There was no voter fraud proven but it is apparent that Republicans are afraid of not getting re-elected and will do anything to stay in power. That includes putting guns in everyone’s hands and continuing drawing district lines in their favor and making it difficult for the elderly, many who are conservative, to vote.
