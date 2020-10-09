In the Oct. 1 column by Don Volz, Mr. Volz says that we should not be too proud to ask for God’s help. On this point, I heartily agree. I ask for God’s help every day, and lately my requests for help have been pleas to protect me and America from people like Mr. Volz.
Mr. Volz writes that Democrats are advancing the ideologies of Marxism, communism, and socialism and “distorting the imperfect yet noble legacy of our nation.”
