Ana Fuentes speaks with a soft voice, but her words are strong and commanding. Born in New Braunfels and currently a senior at Canyon High School, Ana was raised by devoted, hard-working parents who immigrated from Mexico to the United States in 1999.
Ana witnessed her parents sacrifice and struggle financially to provide a good life for her and her younger sister. The values emphasized by her family provided her with a strong foundation and became a source of protection, guidance and support.
From an early age Ana noticed the cultural diversity in her community and developed a keen interest in politics and social justice. Over the years, she recalls memories of acquaintances whose rights were violated or friends whose parents were forced to return to Mexico, leaving their loved ones in the dark about whether or not they would ever be reunited.
Ana recalls the limited number of Hispanic students participating in school activities, and problems associated with friends who were born in Texas but unable to get a learner's driving permit because of administrative issues associated with their parents immigration paperwork.
Because the national spotlight focused on immigration issues in 2016, Ana began to believe that the 2020 presidential election would make Texas the biggest battleground state in the country. She decided it was time for the younger generation to act.
In May, 2019 with assistance from the Democrats of Comal County and the Democratic Women of Comal County, Ana helped organize the Comal County Young Democrats. The organization now has fifteen members and has been involved in many community events, including the Fourth of July Parade and Lights for Liberty, a Vigil to End Human Detention Camps.
The Comal County Young Democrats hope to recruit more members and work toward getting more citizens registered to vote.
Besides her political interests, Ana plays the piano, guitar, and guitarron and uses her musical talent to perform at community events. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Canyon High School Choir, the Canyon High School Student Council and the Gay-Straight Alliance. She was instrumental in forming the first high school chapter of Jolt, the largest Latino progressive organization in Texas which focuses on building the political power and influence of young Latinos.
According to Kim Farlow, President of Democrats of Comal County, “Ana is a natural-born leader with determination and fearlessness to bring a group together in support of important causes that affect their future. She is usually calm and quiet but speaks with a powerful passion in public.”
Ana's goal is to become an immigration attorney. During the 2020 Women's March in Austin, she received the exciting news that she has been accepted as a student by the University of Texas at Austin. Judging from this young leader's accomplishments so far, she is likely destined to be a trailblazer in the fight for human rights and social justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.