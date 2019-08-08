The fun of summer continues; August heat is on the rise. They say we will see a long spell of temperatures in the 100s. Take precautions as you play and work outside.
Athletes are taking to the courts and fields as they prepare for the fall sports. Area bands, cheerleaders and dance teams are preparing for shows, contests and games. School personnel are reporting for duty. Staff development and inservice workshops are being held. As a retired educator, this time of year has special memories.
Last week I had the opportunity to tell about my 44 years of marriage and how special they’ve been. We would celebrate, and then off to school we would go. This year’s celebration was a bit different.
Last Friday, we loaded up the car and took off for the weekend. Only one of us knew where we were going. It was a secret and I could not tell. Have you ever done that with someone special?
I am fortunate to have a wife that likes surprises.
Most of our family members knew the plan and they all kept it quiet. Even our grandkids were able to stay tight lipped.
On the road before 8 a.m. and headed west for a short weekend to... where? This was the question, as I drove entering I-10 west of Boerne. The options for destinations became more clear, she thought.
After flying past Kerrville, she really began to question my plan. Where are we headed? Junction, Sonora, Ozona, El Paso? We have less than three days!
As we made the morning drive across the Texas Hill Country, it was evident that our Texas had been blessed with rain. The blooming flowers and different varieties of cactus were beautiful.
We made a short “pit stop” in Ozona at the Chamber’s Visitors Center. After meeting a very kind lady and picking up some well done brochures and maps, we were again on our way west.
Not much from there to Ft. Stockton. The beauty of the Edwards Plateau and its mesas was very special. There were surprises all along the way, but they had begun to tell some of the secret.
Pete welcomed us in Ft. Stockton, where we stopped for lunch. That huge roadrunner, surrounded by flowering desert willows and ocotillo cactus, showed us our turn to the south. It was just 58 miles to Marathon, the front door to Big Bend National Park.
Winding along the two-lane highway, the heat created those mystical mirages that show up on the asphalt. It reminded both of us of when we were kids watching these “magic asphalt waters” appear and disappear. Highway 90 welcomed us just east of Marathon. You can feel the history of south and west Texas, when driving on this road, as it stretches from East Texas all the way to El Paso. What outlaw or famous lawman may have ridden horses where this road is today?
As we entered the small, sparsely populated town, our surprise destination came into view. The historic Gage Hotel stands facing the railroad tracks. This unique desert oasis welcomes visitors from around the world. This is a place we had wanted to go, but just had never gotten the time. The hotel has a Texas beauty all its own, with friendly people who are prideful of their establishment.
We experienced great food and drink in the White Buffalo Bar, 12 Gage Restaurant, V6 Coffee Bar and Brick Vault Brewery & BBQ. My bride visited the spa, we walked the 27-acre Gage Gardens, and we watched a terrific sunset while walking along the Union Pacific tracks.
If you go, drive Highway 90 the short distance to Alpine. Along the way, stop in at the smallest Target store and do a “little shopping.” They even provide you with a shopping cart!
We enjoyed a great anniversary weekend getaway in this special part of the great state of Texas. The surprise was successful thanks to the help of five wonderful grandkids. Soon it will be their turn to experience Marathon and Big Bend National Park with Pa and Ne’ Na!.
After working in the Comal ISD school system for 16 years, Brockman continued to serve the community as vice president of economic development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for 17 years before retiring in 2018. Currently, he works in community relations for CEMEX. Brockman’s column will be published weekly on Thursdays. He can be reached at rmbrockman75@gmail.com.
