I find myself increasingly bewildered by the behavior and beliefs of many of my fellow Americans? These are not the people I thought I lived amongst.
Craziness abounds. COVID-19 is not dangerous. Masks, public health guidelines, and vaccinations are a plot to control us. Climate change is not a real threat to our existence, so party on. The answer to gun violence is to give more untrained and emotionally disturbed people the right to carry loaded firearms everywhere they go openly. Authoritarian leadership is a better political system than democracy. Fewer people voting is a good idea, so let’s make voting more difficult. Individual liberty and freedom of choice are important. Unless your beliefs conflict with mine, then you must conform to my views. Economic inequality is simply the natural order of capitalism, so don’t try to fix it. The Jan. 6 Capitol riot was just a bunch of harried tourists crowded together trying to find the gift shop.
