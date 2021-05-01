Constitutional Carry is the nickname of a bill passed by the Texas House and now under consideration in the Senate. Specifically, SB 540, introduced by Senator Drew Springer, would allow practically anyone to own and carry a handgun almost anywhere in Texas. Governor Abbott has announced he will sign it into law if it passes the Senate. An accompanying bill, SB 546, names locations where it will remain illegal for private citizens to carry a weapon, including schools, state offices and courts.
Proponents argue that unrestricted carry poses no particular risk for the general public, yet our legislators and governor wish to isolate themselves from anonymous armed citizens. Why this contradiction?
