In a recent guest column, “More guns ..... more deaths” the author is adamant he can prove his position with math and science. Unfortunately, credibility went out the window when he pulled a three times multiplier out of — thin air.
Then he makes an ungrounded supposition that, “Triple the number of people carrying, you will likely triple the number of accidental deaths ... because those new gun carriers will certainly be less familiar with firearms and less likely to handle and store them safely.”
This argument falls apart in apparent ignorance of the “concealed carry” process. Considering legal carrying in public requires permitting and permitting requires training in handling, maintaining, storing and proper use of a firearm, then it’s more reasonable to assume safer gun ownership. If carried properly, few people would even be aware that permitted weapons are in their midst unless they’re needed, and when they are needed the carriers would be trained in their use. Ideally, peace officers would be encouraged to carry when off-duty and indemnified by their employers.
I could just as easily declare that “gun free zones” are advertised targets of opportunity for potential shooters. Something about announcing the guarantee of no opposition does little to reassure anyone’s safety. Whereas a prominent sign stating “Security provided by Smith & Wesson and an unforgiving attitude!” gives me the warm fuzzies.
Maybe more crackpots carrying a grudge would think twice if their own survivability was in question? While applauding the remarkable response times of law enforcement in the recent El Paso and Dayton shootings, what if someone in the crowd got the first or even the second shot off?
Granting this writer his oversimplified “near mythical good guy with a gun,” dovetailing with unprovoked public shootings, we’ll never know the hypothetical effect armed citizens might have had in the 114 or so mass attacks that have occurred from 1982 through August 2019.
An earlier article touted 257 multiple shootings in 2019 alone. This opinion didn’t differentiate between unprovoked attacks on the general public and the preponderance of multiple shootings involving suicide, domestic violence and criminal activity.
Allowing that about 2/3 of his 2016 shootings involved suicide, the opinion did not relate that the other third was due largely to criminal activity and domestic violence. It doesn’t play well with anti-gun proponents that the public is substantially at more risk from injury and death driving to and from work, schools, churches and entertainment venues than they are from guns. His argument is less a repudiation of gun ownership and more a clarion call for the need to get behind mental health awareness, suicide prevention, Red Flag ordinances and public cooperation with community law enforcement.
Mark Whittaker,
Canyon Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.