From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
The upcoming census is important for a number of reasons. It will help determine representation in Congress and it gives planners a firmer idea of what to expect.
But the largest reason to make sure and participate is that it also drives a lot of funding decisions for the next decade.
So to see census officials as well as local officials who are helping spearhead the public education effort about the count working together to make sure people understand why they should do it, and how they should do it, is a very good sign for New Braunfels and Comal County.
The census is important everywhere, but it’s even more vital here, where growth has radically transformed the area over the last decade and will continue to do so well into the next.
While there has been profound ugliness revealed in Austin after the release of a taped conversation involving lawmakers, including Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, closer to home it seems like everyone is ready to move forward.
Bonnen announced that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election and the state will be looking for a new person to head up the Texas House of Representatives.
Bonnen’s acidic take on cities and counties in Texas helped shove him into a corner but moving past him won’t matter if some in state government go back to just saying the quiet part quietly again.
In New Braunfels, Mayor Barron Casteel, County Judge Sherman Krause and State Representative Kyle Biedermann are all saying the right things about working together to move Texas forward.
And while only future actions will show whether those words have meaning in Austin, it’s good to see a sense of cooperation in place.
