Will Wright’s article “Corona pandemic shuffles NBISD grades, rankings” of April 21 is very good and I loved what was said about the students and keeping their GPA where they were before this big COVID-19 issues.
Being a student myself I, too, deal with much of the issues that the coronavirus has brought to our education. One of them being sitting in a classroom. This online school was not what I signed up for. My education is very important to me so I am trying my hardest to keep my grades up, but when you are home and have distractions all around, one tends to miss the classroom a little more.
Not having your teacher near to ask a simple question, has really made school hard. Having to learn ways to teach yourself material that has never been taught to you is very difficult and I would not want this to affect one’s GPA.
These times have brought us to what I think is a new virtual reality, and as I do not like the fact that I can not walk into a classroom. I do want to agree with the plan that NBISD has put up for their students. I hope many other school districts can do the same.
Alex Arroyo,
San Marcos
