Politics is the study of mass communication and, to a lesser degree, so is writing (especially when you are writing about politics).
In both cases you have to be honest with your audience and mindful of the fact that if you ever lie, the question you have to answer is not what will happen IF you get caught.
The question is what to do WHEN you get caught. With this in mind, and as painful as it is for me to admit it, I’ve got to come out and just say it: Congress just gave Donald Trump the hell of a Christmas present.
Now, I’m being truthful with you so I hope you will accept what I have to say at face value if nothing else.
If you are a Trump supporter, can you honestly look back at the last three years and say that Donald Trump has been entirely truthful with the American people? Has Mexico paid for the border wall? How much of that tariff money have you put in your pocket? How’s your healthcare situation going? Do you think that Melania Trump and Stormy Daniels are sending each other Christmas cards?
My point is that Trump’s statements and pattern of behavior, when coupled with the findings of the Mueller investigation, should have allowed the House of Representatives to deliver a slam dunk when the impeachment investigation was concluded.
But…it didn’t happen.
Two things did happen. First, an as an aside, the House did move ahead on approving “NAFTA 2.0” and giving Trump a legislative victory which he will be sure to tout as his re-election campaign moves into high gear.
But that present is sort of a “stocking stuffer.” The real gift were articles of impeachment drawn up around two measly counts of misconduct — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
You would think, after three years of venom and backbiting going back and forth across the Capitol grounds, that the majority in the House could have done a little better than that.
To be sure, these are serious charges, so we’ll take a quick look at them before moving on.
The abuse of power charge is solely focused on Trump’s handling of military aid to Ukraine.
While the transcript of his phone call to the Ukrainian president would seem to provide evidence that an abuse of power did occur — especially when the testimony of several other witnesses corroborated it — there are two things missing that would have made this charge bulletproof: namely the testimonies of John Bolton and Rudy Giuliani.
The testimonies of various state department and Pentagon officials make for nice nails in the coffin but without John and Rudy to serve as hammers to drive them in there’s just enough wiggle room for Trump to escape this charge.
This leads us to the obstruction charge which is based on the fact that Trump willfully directed nine named government officials not to testify in front of Congress.
I would call this “obstruction of justice” — you know, the charge they got Nixon on — but what the heck is “obstruction of Congress?”
Justice — and the laws that we base our sense of justice on — are not Republican laws or Democratic laws. They are THE laws and if you, as the chief justice official of the United States, fail to conduct yourself in accordance with them you lose your job. Very simple legal fact.
However, “obstruction of Congress” sounds like a power play between two branches of government whose roles were defined — but not absolutely so — in the Constitution. That sounds more like “legal theory” which is ripe for varying interpretations.
But the beauty of this gift for Trump is twofold. Firstly, a GOP-held Senate will not convict Donald Trump.
Given the hyper-partisan nature of today’s politics that game was rigged from the beginning.
Secondly, and given that Trump is an (evil) political genius, he has an opportunity here to drag the Senate trial out as long as he likes.
You might ask why he would do that and the reason is pretty simple. The more the media pays attention to this thing the less attention they will be paying to his opponents in 2020.
Impeachment proceedings will suck the air out the room, so to speak, and leave Joe, Bernie and the rest of the gang flopping on the campaign trail like fish out of water.
You haven’t heard much about those guys lately, have you? When the Senate trial is over Trump will claim that his “exoneration” is reason enough to reelect him.
I’m sure the Holiday Season’s media cycle will be filled with an assortment of politicos basing their arguments for or against impeachment on ideas of right and wrong. Some of these arguments will have a basis in legal fact.
But all of theses arguments, regardless of right or wrong, are flawed because their proponents have forgotten one thing: this is politics — right and wrong has nothing to do with it.
