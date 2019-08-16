After reading the editorial “This has happened before and it will happen again” I felt a need to respond.
How much responsibility does the press accept for the attitudes of most people in our country?
Is the press supposed to be:
1. fair and not biased?
2. honest in their reporting?
3. report only what they agree with, but not report what they disagree with?
How many times has the press reported all the positive changes and accomplishments that have occurred and are still occurring since Donald Trump has been President?
Americans like to read and hear positive news. It makes us feel good. We like to read all the good things happening in our country that make us proud Americans. If the news media would start following the standards that a free press is supposed to be following, would it make a difference?
You concluded with “But don’t hold your breath for any change.” Can I “hold my breath” for the free press to change?
Penny Potter,
New Braunfels
(1) comment
Well said Penny.
