It has become a terrible waste of time. I promised myself that reading or commenting or listening to the “stuff” on this thing called Facebook would never cause me to waste my time. I recently found this addiction becoming more the norm than the exception for me.
Is there a place called Facebook Anonymous that could help?
The sun disappeared, the street light is on, cars passing by have their headlights shining through the windows and the clock just chimed 9 p.m. I am not really sure when I got hooked, but if the moon is up, it’s embarrassing!
After putting it down to begin writing this column, it became apparent what had me hooked tonight. This fascinating time we call “back to school” was filling the air.
There were photos of preschoolers who had attended their first day of school. Some of them were happy and some were concerned that their summer was over. Or something like that.
I really appreciated these “first day of school” pictures, because it brought back great memories from a time gone by in our home. To open the albums and thumb through the years, all three of our kids’ pictures would tell a story about a new beginning.
Parents taking pictures and videos recording the importance of their child’s life, as they step from one chapter to the next is special; a book that grows a new set of memories each year. A display of reactions that will put smiles on families’ faces for years to come.
I began to think about how this story of growing up evolves so quickly.
Have you thought back to your first day of school? Mine was Sept. 4, 1956. I was lucky to be in the first room of a long building that was only 1 year old. Did you ever go to a new school? It was the only one I would attend in all my public school years.
In those days, the only school pictures we had taken were several weeks into the new school year. A man with risers, a fancy camera on a tripod, and special board that held letters describing the class and school with the teacher’s name and grade would appear for a day.
Mr. Carew would come on this special day to take all the class pictures. We were told to wear something nice and bring your money. It seemed that each year the teachers wore something black. I guess it didn’t make any difference, since all the pictures were in black and white!
There were not many black and white pictures on Facebook. What I was seeing, though, has not changed. The first day of school involves family, smiles, sometimes tears and always the promise of new opportunities.
You could see the anticipation on kids’ faces and excitement in the parents. Were they thankful summer is over? I bet those parents were looking forward to what this new year brings, too.
There were those families with a smaller or empty nest. They were helping move part of their family into a college dorm or apartment. These seemed more touching. Their youngster was stepping out on their own.
Those car doors closing, waves out the window, and last looks in the rear view mirror; this first day of school is different. I bet there were memories of that easier goodbye when they waved to a school bus or dropped them off at school.
I spent time thinking back while I viewed the pictures and videos. There were 24 years of “first days of school” at our house. Where did the time go?
New friends, challenges, opportunities, teachers, schools. Do you remember when it was you? How about your children and their “first day of school” memories? It seems only a whisper away.
This Facebook thing seems here to stay. What memories and fun it brings this time of year when young people head back to school. No matter if its preschool, high school, or off to college enjoy each day; may this year be the best!
I look back and it really is only a whisper away.
• • • • •
After working in the Comal ISD school system for 16 years, Brockman continued to serve the community as vice president of economic development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for 17 years before retiring in 2018. Currently, he works in community relations for CEMEX. Brockman’s column will be published weekly on Thursdays. He can be reached at rmbrockman75@gmail.com.
(0) comments
