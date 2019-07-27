There are few better opportunities for equality than the public library.
Through its doors lies the collected wisdom of ages. You can find biographies, histories, science and mathematics. You can find fantasy and science fiction to fuel the imagination, and mysteries and horrors to challenge the mind.
As we have embraced the digital age, so too, has the public library. With its computers and high speed internet access, it connects its patrons with the rest of the world and the possibilities that await.
For those who can afford to buy what books they want or have easy access to the internet, such offerings may seem a pleasant convenience.
But for those who don’t have such luxuries, the library is the place where they can stand on firm footing with the “haves” of the world.
They can get training, look for and apply for jobs that could be a step forward. For those who can’t afford a newspaper subscription, access to its copy of The Herald-Zeitung gives them a deeper connection with their community and what is happening here, and the national and international publications provide a window to the rest of the globe.
Right now the library is looking at eliminating one barrier that stands between some people and their full use of the facility. Library fines.
While many may see them as a nuisance to be settled when the library is visited again, there are people in our community where it serves as a disincentive, because they don’t have the money to settle the bill.
Often, that lack of income is the reason why items were late to start with. Without easy access to transportation, a trip to the library can sometimes seem daunting.
It’s not as if the fines are a real money maker for the library. Trying to recoup those funds through collection agencies won’t yield much if anything.
If the library is to continue to serve as one of the greatest drivers for opportunity and equality in our community, then barriers for New Braunfels’ low income residents have to be removed or minimized as much as possible.
Libraries are designed to serve a specific purpose that benefits the civic good and society as a whole. Our community has been blessed with a strong library system and good leadership.
The city should follow that lead, eliminate the fines, and open a new chapter in library use in New Braunfels.
