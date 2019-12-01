Thank you for including last Friday’s article by the Associated Press (AP) summorizing the week’s events regarding the impeachment inquiry.
The AP is one of our nation’s most objective news providers, and it was refreshing to learn about the testimony of veteran government officials and read Pres. Trump’s comments without the partisan slant of cable and internet outlets.
Please continue to include occasional, objective coverage of this process as it unfolds.
It’s needed.
Janyth Fredrickson,
New Braunfels
