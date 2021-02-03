It’s getting harder and harder to prove who I am. I would have thought, by now, that I didn’t have to convince anyone about who I am. I mean, I’ve been in the same house for more than 20 years. I have adult children who could, if pressed, pick me out of a lineup. I even have a dog who rarely barks at me when I show up at the door after running an errand. But recently my ability to convince someone that I was actually me was put to the test.
First I’d like to make it very clear — I do not blame anyone for how hard it is to prove your identity. I get that there are many nefarious people out there who want to pretend to be someone. Not me, frankly, but someone with a lot more net worth and a sparkling new car. Still, it doesn’t matter if I’m an attractive target. What matters is we’re all targets, and financial institutions have had to get creative to confirm our identity.
