From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Today marks one of the biggest shopping days of the year as people flock to stores and shops in hopes of finding that perfect Christmas gift at a better than perfect price.
While in recent years Black Friday shopping has gotten started on Thanksgiving in a lot of cases, today will be hectic for workers in the retail sector — with some spillovers into the restaurants as people grab a bite to eat as they feed their need to shop.
Neither of those groups is particularly well compensated when it comes to payday, and while this is the season of peace and goodwill, too often people fail to extend that to store workers or waitstaff.
They’ll be doing hard work in extremely stressful situations, often dealing with highly-emotional people.
And most of them will keep smiling while they do it.
Black Friday wouldn’t be possible without them.
•••••
While many of us hit the road to go visit family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday, not everyone got a chance to spend time with their closest loved ones yesterday.
While everyone may want the day off, the reality is that not everyone can enjoy it.
There were the fire and EMS crews who stood ready to answer any emergency and the doctors and nurses who made sure the hospitals were ready for any sicknesses or unfortunate accidents.
There were the patrol cars for the Comal County and Guadalupe County sheriff’s offices and the local police departments driving around on patrol as the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers prowled the highways.
And half the world away, men and women stood watch to defend the United States and her interests all over the globe.
They don’t always get Thanksgiving off, but the work that they all do makeS it possible for most of the rest of us to take the day off.
