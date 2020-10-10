Trump’s appointee James Reilly, head of the US Geological Survey, has so far prevented publication of his agency’s study of how oil/gas activity in northern Alaska would negatively affect the polar bear population.
Though federal regulations require consideration of this report beforehand, the Interior Dept is now preparing to grant leases for oil activity in the area. The report emphasizes that polar bear mothers and new-born cubs likely will not survive human activity in the area.
