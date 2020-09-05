Our City Council is struggling to adopt next year’s city budget while contending with the economic havoc of a coronavirus pandemic. No previous City Council has ever been confronted with a fiscal crisis of this magnitude. If ever a City Council needed to practice financial caution, it is with next year’s budget. Thousands of our small businesses, and of our homeowners and families are also struggling with their budgets. Their incomes have been devastated and many are unable to meet even their most basic budget needs.
Council is proposing to decrease our property tax rate by 1% to 48.3194 cents per $100 of property valuations. That decrease, however, is offset by about a 10% increase in those same property valuations. As a result, the city will collect about an additional tax bounty of $4 million.
