Several decades ago, I attended the funeral of a friend’s father. Many went from the church directly to the cemetery for his burial. I could not participate in the graveside service. But, the route to the burial site also took me in the direction of my office. So, I assumed my place in the procession line. We ventured westward via a major Houston freeway.
About 20 minutes into the trip, I slowed to allow the procession to pull away. I then took the exit ramp for my office. I traveled a mile or so down the frontage road before looking in my rearview mirror. When I did look, I thought, “why does the car behind me have its headlights on bright? And the car behind them? And the car….” Oooooh, nooooo. Many of the mourners were following me to the parking garage of my office building!
Now, that was on me. I did not signal for my exit. So, in this case, folks behind me thought I was following, not leading. This is a perfect example of unintentional “leadership.”
We all know that some of our fellow motorists view “blinkers” as throwing down the gauntlet. Generally, I flip on my turn signal as a courtesy just as I make my move. My fellow motorists may return that courtesy by flipping a gesture to me in response.
I learned a valuable lesson that day. I can unknowingly lead people astray. I have to watch what I do because people are watching me do it. I’ve heard that everybody looks up to somebody as a role model. That possibility can make any of us a potential game-changer for someone else.
I look up to many of the men in my church. That’s not true; it’s more than that. I admire and want to emulate them. I am sometimes embarrassed to be in their company because I am a sinner in their midst. I know they feel that same way about themselves because we all fall short of the glory of God. He understands that. We know that too. So, until my earthly body assumes room temperature, I will spend my days trying to be the man people think I am.
When I first self-quarantined, I pondered the trivial. Why don’t Oreos have an expiration date? Can I freeze toilet paper? Who the heck bangs on my door every day?
If Oreos have a pantry shelf life of 24 hours, I’m safe. They’re not. One has never seen the 25th hour if the milk holds out. The challenge of thawing my toilet paper in a sink of warm water is terrifying. And, the “knocking at the front door” mystery has been solved.
It seems that several times a day, my wife would stop by and bang on the door, demanding to be let in, or else. I asked for and received photo ID. With that, my will to socially distance myself was broken. I let her in but dared not sleep for the next three days.
Now the serious stuff. I have a wonderful opportunity to show God’s love during this pandemic.
I can be a leadership example for my wife, children, and grandchildren. And everyone else I come into “6-foot” contact with. How I act now will be remembered. I don’t want to set a bad example. I don’t want to have to apologize to them for my insensitivity or lack of compassion or patience. How I act, and how you act, during this stressful time is a choice.
Take this opportunity to engage your brothers and sisters as never before. Be kind to the neighbor whose Great Dane regularly fertilizes your front yard at no charge. Call that sibling who acts like they were adopted from some other planet into your family and tell them that you love them. Leave out the “most of the time” qualifier. Cherish your spouse with thanksgiving to God because He put them in your life.
Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” That was not a suggestion.
Send greeting cards that will encourage and delight those you care about. Tip bigger. Smile more.
Laugh louder.
Be a Barnabas to someone. Listen hard and speak less.
My pastor says, “90% of life is just showin’ up;” you don’t have to say anything. But, if given the opportunity, tell someone who is hurting that, “Whatever the question is, the answer is yes.”
At day’s end, I want to tell Jesus, “You and I had a good day today, thanks for the opportunity to serve You and Your children.”
I want to be who God made me to be. Nothing less.
I hope you consider this piece as I intended it. We have to try our best to do our best. Consider making this day an attitude changer. Keep moving forward and remember that those who love and respect you are watching. And those who don’t are watching you too. That’s important, and a blessed responsibility.
Trust me; you don’t want to look in the rearview mirror and see headlights.
STAY HOME. STAY SAFE. STAY HOPEFUL.
