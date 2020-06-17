On Monday Texas Governor Greg Abbott said COVID-19 is still here and urged people in public to wear face masks in public — particularly as cases of the disease in people in their 20s climb with the summer season.
A quick glance around New Braunfels and the rest of the state will show you that his words are largely falling on deaf ears.
Some of that stems from the confusing back and forth guidance that came from health officials as the outbreak began.
The mixed messaging has left many people wondering which advice is the right advice. While local, state and federal health officials have climbed on the face mask band wagon for weeks, it wasn’t until last week that the World Health Organization did the same.
But some of the issue comes from the mask now being seen as a political or cultural statement instead of what it is — a piece of cloth designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Going without a mask isn’t a sign of freedom or a courageous stance in the face of fear. It’s just ignoring the best available science.
Which brings things back to Governor Abbott. The governor is urging people to do the right thing, but has hobbled the ability of cities and counties to mandate that people do the right thing.
For the governor, this is an issue of personal responsibility. That’s only a mechanism that really works if the person not exercising such responsibility is the one who bears the consequences of it.
That’s not the case with a pandemic.
A person should exercise personal responsibility and not drink and drive, but we hold them accountable when they do because of the risk they pose not to themselves, but to others.
A person should exercise personal responsibility and not fire a gun into the air in a city, but we hold them accountable when they do because of the risk they pose not to themselves, but to others.
In both cases, the odds are relatively slim that a person will be the one killed by a drunk driver or hit by a falling bullet.
Some will say that’s different than the government mandating that you wear something. But the government already mandates that you do wear something when around other people in public.
Clothes.
When out in public where you can’t maintain your distance, wear a cloth face covering.
The local, state, federal and global health experts all agree. Do your part to protect others.
