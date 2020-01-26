I am hoping that the United States Senate will do their job and participate appropriately in the current impeachment trial of Trump.
If not, they are complicit in ignoring the Constitution and their duty to it and to the people of this country and making irrelevant the idea of checks and balance.
I tried today to contact Senator Cornyn to request that he do his job that we elected him to do and found that no one is answering his phone in Austin, the voice mailbox has not been setup for that phone and no one was answering his phone in Washington D.C.
This is not how a democracy is supposed to work. If members of the Republican Party continue to call this a sham, etc. then they are contributing to Trump’s destruction of decency and allowing our country to become more like a third world dictatorship than an educated, intelligent, fair democracy.
Janet Hahn,
New Braunfels
(4) comments
Well said and a seemingly unbiased answer. Thank you, Senator.
Donald Trump has had a target on his back since he was elected. You couldn’t beat him in the election so you dreamed u schemes and lies planted traitors and spies to do it. It’s not DJT dividing this country is malicious and hateful liberals doing that. The media is helping destroy our fabric as well as folks like you
Bob, please read your post. Think about what you’ve said. It’s as divisive as can be. The only time you reference “us” in your post is when you mention “our” fabric. What exactly is that? Shouldn’t it be the Constitution? Shouldn’t it be the federal government working in three, separate but equal branches instead of two political parties? It’s not a one party problem. It’s both.
I couldn’t agree more. I contact the Senator’s office via email, as well. Below is the response they provided. I’m more disturbed to hear it sounds that he intends to make it a partisan process due to the actions of the Democrats. I believe this puts him, along with the majority of the GOP, in the same “us versus them” downward spiral that has caused so much division in our country already. I’m disappointed to receive this response from him, but hope the full senate will take the situation, and our Constitution, seriously and above party quibbles.
Dear Aaron:
Thank you for contacting me regarding the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
America has experienced hard-fought elections in the past, and our leaders have always found a way to come together and resolve our differences to address the issues facing our nation. Our Founding Fathers wisely developed a system of checks and balances to prevent an accumulation of excessive power in any single branch of government. I am committed to exercising appropriate congressional oversight to prevent abuses of power by any branch of government.
On August 12, 2019, a whistleblower filed a complaint with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community regarding a July 25, 2019 telephone conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. President Trump later released a memorandum that provided more information regarding the content of that call. On October 31, 2019, Democrats in the House of Representatives unilaterally passed a resolution (H. Res. 660) to approve a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump for improperly inviting foreign interference in U.S. elections. Over the next few weeks, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Committee on the Judiciary conducted hearings and received testimony from numerous individuals relating to the Trump Administration’s activities in Ukraine. On December 18, 2019, Democrats in the House of Representatives advanced two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress, and voted to impeach President Trump on both counts on a purely partisan basis.
Historically, both political parties have participated in the impeachment process, and the House of Representatives has traditionally advanced articles of impeachment only on a broad bipartisan basis and after lengthy investigations that produced clear and compelling evidence of criminal misconduct. Federal courts have also played a role in resolving disputes between the executive and legislative branches. The American people expect Congress to exercise its oversight authority diligently, transparently, and cooperatively. However, I am concerned the House Democrats’ inquiry into President Trump was rushed, politically motivated, and not conducted in a reasonable and bipartisan manner.
The Senate is now exercising its important responsibility under the Constitution to conduct a trial to consider the articles of impeachment, and determine whether a duly elected president should be removed from office. Representatives from the House and President Trump’s attorneys are now arguing their case in front of the full Senate. Following opening arguments, senators will be able to submit written questions for the chief justice of the Supreme Court to read aloud to the Representatives from the House and President Trump’s attorneys. Following the questions, the Senate will then vote on whether to hear from additional witnesses or obtain additional evidence related to the charges. I will continue to keep an open mind and look forward to examining the record, considering the arguments from both sides, and deliberating with my colleagues before deciding whether the House has proven President Trump committed impeachable offenses, and therefore must be removed from office.
While we may not agree on every issue, I hope you will continue to contact me regarding matters of importance to you. I serve nearly 30 million Texans, regardless of political affiliation, and I pledge to consider your views during my work in the U.S. Senate. I appreciate having the opportunity to represent you, and I thank you for taking the time to contact me.
Sincerely,
JOHN CORNYN
United States Senator
