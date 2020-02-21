Christopher Braun
My name is Christopher Braun. I am a lifelong Comal County resident and have spent most of that time in Precinct 1. I was born here, I went to school here, and I am raising my family here. I have been married for 17 years and have 2 amazing children.
I have been in law enforcement for almost 18 years, all of it in Comal County. I am currently the Assistant Fire Marshal for Comal County. Prior to that I was at the Sheriff’s Office. I have worked in corrections, patrol (deputy and corporal), and investigations. I have a master peace office license from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), almost 3800 TCOLE training hours, and several certifications from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I do not know what my opponent has planned for the Constable’s Office, but I encourage everyone to check my Facebook campaign page to see my comprehensive and detailed plans for the Pct 1 Constable’s Office, starting on my first day, which includes an on-call schedule for deputies, modernized training for my deputies, updating court security protocols, organizing civil papers, and serving them an non-conventional times to ensure they’re served. I will run the office with pride and integrity. All Precinct 1 Deputies and I will always do the right thing, no matter if they are alone or if the world is watching.
What are the top law enforcement needs in your precinct?
Law enforcement needs vary greatly depending on which area of the precinct you are in. Where one area may be more affected by illegal drugs, another may be more affected by burglaries and thefts. I plan for the Constable’s Office to be a full service law enforcement agency within the precinct, and deputies will be available 24 hours per day, every day. We are also going to work a non-traditional schedule, rotating from days to nights and weekends, as man power and scheduling allows.
The Constable’s Office will always be on the lookout for any illegal activities no matter how big or how small. My deputies will handle any and all matters that come before them, and will not pawn things off to the sheriff’s office.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
After fulfilling all of the constitutionally required duties of the Constable Office, I want to bring a community policing model to truly help the community. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
I want the Precinct 1 Constables Office to be the place that people can call for help when they might not be able to get help elsewhere. My deputies will be the most highly trained, well rounded, and experienced peace officers possible, capable of handling any situation.
This is going to be ever more important as our population grows. I have an excellent working relationship with the sheriff’s office and local police, and I will continue to grow that relationship to benefit our citizens.
CHARLES MOTZ V
Charlie Motz is a 1993 graduate of New Braunfels High School. He has over 20 years of Law Enforcement experience and holds a Master Peace Officer License. He is currently serving as the Chief Deputy at Comal County Constable Precinct 1. He is married to Gina Motz, has two sons, Charles “Lane” Motz, Austin Motz, and two bonus children Dylan Jones and Kasey Jones.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I believe there are two major things, which set me apart from my opponent. The first is my experience serving in the Constable’s Office as the Chief Deputy. Having the opportunity to serve in the office has provided me knowledge of the inner workings, and understanding of civil process, ensuring I am ready to take over day 1. The second is my involvement in the community. I believe as an Elected Official that it is important to be involved in the community.
I am currently a Drover with the Comal County Fair Association and a member of the Elks Lodge. I am a Past President of the New Braunfels Jaycees, and Former District Director of the Texas Jaycees. The Jaycees taught me, “Service to Humanity is the best work of life!” I have carried that virtue throughout my professional career.
What are the top law enforcement needs in your precinct?
The constitutional duties of the Constable are to provide security for the Justice of the Peace Court, and execute civil process. The Sheriff’s Office, Bulverde Police Department, and New Braunfels Police Department do a very good job of providing Criminal Law Enforcement to the Precinct. That said the Constable and Deputy Constables are Peace Officer’s and have the same powers as a police officer, and Sheriff’s Deputies. As your elected Constable, once these objectives are completed, and as time allows, my office will focus on providing a law enforcement presence in high crime areas. We will provide traffic enforcement in school zones and reported problem areas, and supplement the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department in patrol activities, as needed. Additionally the office will provide direction to citizens regarding civil procedures, and conduct civil standbys once the legal requirements for one are met. By providing these services to the citizens, we will free up valuable time for the Sheriff’s Office and local Police Departments.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
The Constable is known as the “People’s Police”, and the outgoing Constable Ben Scroggin has done a fantastic job of being available, approachable, and executing the duties of the office. If elected I will continue his legacy of service, and availability. Having served in the office, I find the greatest need for Precinct 1 is the implementation of technology and streamlining of processes in order to become more efficient. With the added efficiency, the office will be better suited to address the population growth of our county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.