The Marines have landed. With new equipment. Now they are permitted to use umbrellas. The commandant has changed their policy to conform to common sense.
Until now, of all the services, only the Army and the Marines have not allowed their members to open umbrellas.
This has led to amusing circumstances.
Years ago my Navy wife and I (being Army) were waiting for a taxi. Both us were in uniform. It started to rain. Sandy took out her cover. I, by regulation, could not stand under her umbrella. I could help hold it over her but had to step away from its protection. She was dry; I was soaked.
A couple walked by us. We heard her say, “Isn’t that an Army guy?” Her escort said yes. She hesitated and then said, “Wouldn’t you think he would know enough to get out of the rain?”
The Army rules would not allow us to cover ourselves for just one reason — because the Marines did not. We were out to prove, by God, we were as tough as they. So what if we all get pneumonia. It was the principle.
Now perhaps we soldiers can also protect ourselves from the elements.
But if so, we in the senior service do have this condolence: the Marines blinked first.
Star Carey,
Canyon Lake
