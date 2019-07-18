During the past week, I was able to make some new friends who were visitors to New Braunfels. They explained that they had heard about our wonderful town for many years, but had never taken time to visit.
After answering some questions, we had a chance to share a little about where they were from and they asked about how I made it to New Braunfels. I am sure I talked too much and listened too little, but it was very obvious they were excited about being here.
I would bet this type of opportunity happens to many of us who live in this wonderful place. We have sights to see, places to go and things to explore all within this oasis we call home.
It was 30 years ago, while I was principal at Canyon Middle School, that I learned about a man who played a significant role in the history of America. This kind, quiet man lives right here in our town and he is a true believer in education and youth.
My call to him was requesting that he come and speak to our eighth grade awards program. I wanted our students, teachers and parents to have the chance to hear about his experiences that took him “out of this world!”
Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission. July 20, 1969 found Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon.
America had successfully carried out a challenge laid out by President Kennedy September 12, 1962 at Rice University in Houston. Check out his, “We Choose to go to the Moon” speech.
Not quite three years later, General Charles Duke and John Young took NASA’s Apollo 16 mission back to the moon on April 21, 1972. This was the 10th crewed mission in the Apollo program.
General Duke, an American astronaut, was standing on the stage at CMS sharing his story and experiences with our school. I was amazed to think this man, standing in front of us, had walked on that very moon he had pictured on the screen.
He shared the importance of hard work, study, teamwork and dedication. He spoke of the many details and hours of planning that occurred before, during and after his mission. His voice full of pride; his heart very humble.
It has been my good fortune to be able to have General Duke as a friend during these past 30 years. He shares how he has accepted challenges set before him, and then with determination carried out the mission. This is certainly the way the Apollo 16 Mission was handled.
Today General Duke is carrying out another mission. This new mission is one that he will tell you underlies the whole mission and meaning of life. You see, Dotty and Charlie Duke have teamed up to form the Duke Ministry for Christ. Check it out at www.dukeministriesforchrist.org.
They chose a new mission in life. One to speak about God’s love, peace and joy. This new mission was not for one or the other to carry out alone, but to work as a husband and wife. God presented the challenge and it was accepted by a simple man and woman who see a need in our world today.
As a parent and educator, I have been blessed through life with many opportunities. My family put challenges in front of me and with them I have been able to carry out the mission. Certainly not every mission was successful.
As with every challenge, there are road blocks that make you step back, reevaluate and charge ahead again. We always relied on one another to complete the mission. I know God is always there.
On Saturday, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first man walking on the moon. A great American accomplishment. In less than three short years, we will be able to celebrate the mission of Apollo 16 and our friend General Charlie Duke.
Today, I celebrate and thank Dotty and Charlie Duke for accepting the challenge and carrying out their Ministries for Christ mission. You have set an example for all of us to follow and I am thankful for your mission.
After working in the Comal ISD school system for 16 years, Brockman continued to serve the community as vice president of economic development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for 17 years before retiring in 2018. Currently, he works in community relations for CEMEX. Brockman's column will be published weekly on Thursdays.
