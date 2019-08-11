As a person whose livelihood is tourist dependent, I have something to say regarding the San Antonio Street Bridge Project:
THIS NEEDS TO HAPPEN. The bridge is a mess right now with sections of it literally falling off. It needs to be widened and made safer. Yes, it will be an inconvenience while we take detours and it will impact the local economy, but that is a sacrifice we should all be willing to make in order to ensure safety for everyone, locals and tourists alike.
We have survived floods, high water years, drought years, cooler restrictions, can ban controversy, Ken Valentine, a City Council recall, the Gruene Bridge project, the Walnut project, the Loop project and a dam failure.
We will survive this project, too. Honestly, I hope GBRA “dewaters” Lake McQueeney in order to evaluate the integrity of the structure BEFORE that dam fails too.
Our city is growing exponentially and all of these projects have been necessary; the San Antonio St. bridge is no different.
We have a wonderful tight knit community and the New Braunfels pride is strong. The plan is to retain the historical ambiance and architecture and I think we can all be thrilled with this decision.
These projects save lives.
Elizabeth Castelan,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.