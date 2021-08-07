Those who already have health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace of the Affordable Care Act may not be aware that Health and Human Services increased the subsidies to help pay the premium earlier this year. This is a temporary benefit offered under the American Rescue Plan as additional relief from the financial stress caused to many by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you signed up for a 2021 plan during the 2020 open enrollment period, you can likely reduce your premium by up to 50% by re-enrolling before the Aug. 15 (deadline to gain the increased subsidy).
