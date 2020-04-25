It seems like only yesterday, before the world stood still, when the newly formed Canyon Black Student Union was riding its peak of popularity. Formed in 2019, the organization’s membership quickly grew to over 50 members, attracting student leaders who wanted to make a difference in their communities.
The goals of the B.S.U were to serve and improve the community and to learn about African-American culture in a new light, focusing on its rich history and the importance of the arts, including music, dance and theater. Making posters to distribute on campus about famous African-Americans, sharing clever historical quotes in daily announcements, hosting a shoe drive for Souls4Soles, having two weekly meetings, and sponsoring B.S.U Spirit Week were just a few of the activities they enjoyed.
They also attended community events, such as the New Braunfels Martin Luther King March, and they learned about the history of trailblazing activism and social justice. Grace Conley, a sophomore, describes her involvement in B.S.U as “having a place to feel safe, uplifted, and share ideas with others; its like my second home.”
Grace credits the success of the BSU to its sponsor, Mrs. Shalonda Davis, whose enthusiasm and spirit are contagious.
According to Grace, Davis is an energetic teacher and leader who is always present and open, understands the unique struggles of her students, has all the “mom qualities” that make the students feel comfortable, and instills a level of trust that is crucial in the years between childhood and adulthood.
Davis reaches out to her students, supports their ideas, and encourages critical thinking.
TyJanae Box, senior class representative, describes it as a group where she feels comfortable and which provides her with a close family environment, and something to look forward to each day. She has had the opportunity through BSUto learn about scholarship opportunities, and she plans to attend Prairie View University after graduation.
TyJanae believes B.S.U has created a safer environment on campus for everyone as there are conversations now about multicultural subjects related to race that were seen as taboo before.
The shutdown of school activities due to the pandemic has not rained on their parade.
Still hanging together virtually, the students created a virtual Easter Card to share, and they continue to stay in contact during school closure.
“When school was actually physically in the building, we met on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Now we still meet virtually on Tuesdays. The members wanted to ensure we still had BSU during this pandemic, so we made it happen! I am so proud of all that this club accomplished in only six months of physically meeting. It’s a great group of young adults and I am blessed to be their club sponsor,” Davis said.
Undoubtedly Davis has created a safe space for thinking, talking out loud, and the sharing of ideas that often are not mentioned in daily conversations. She has embodied Dr. King’s quote, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
