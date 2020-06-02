The year was 1878 and Julius Cesar Alford Bridges was standing in a pine forest somewhere between Henderson and Carthage, Texas.
Having survived the after effects of the “urban renewal program” that William Tecumseh Sherman had introduced to Georgia during the Civil War, he had brought his family to East Texas for a fresh start.
His family unloaded their belongings on a relatively clear and water moccasin-free patch of ground with a running spring nearby.
“What this place needs,” my great-great grandfather thought to himself, as he surveyed the wilderness around him, “is a post office.” And thus my family’s dynasty of postmasters was born.
Back in those days having a post office was a symbol of civilization — but you have to remember that this is East Texas that we’re talking about so we’ll keep any definitions of “civilization” flexible. J.C.A. Bridges ran the Rusk County post office out of his house until his son Francis was able to get a contract to build an actual post office building.
From there my grandfather introduced actual postal delivery when the penny-pinchers in Washington allowed him to buy a mule. During WWII he was considered “essential personnel” so he led his mule around and also acted as sort of a constable while he delivered the mail and defended East Texas from the Nazi hordes.
This is a true story, but all kidding aside you have to remember that this was before the internet and before many people even had telephones in that area. We still don’t have internet in a few spots up there. The mailman’s job was important and he was your only line of communication to the outside world through rain, sleet, snow or dead of night. The one complaint my grandfather ever had was the introduction of zip codes.
“When you deliver the mail,” he grumbled, “you’re supposed to know your customers.” That was the ethic he drilled into his sons when they took up the cause.
But if Papa Bridges was alive today and saw the shape that his beloved Postal Service was in he would have what we in East Texas call a “conniption fit.” Pop was big guy, too. Trust me — you did not want to be one of his “conniptees.” My mother knew a mule that could attest to this fact.
Nonetheless, I like the mail people — almost as much as my dog does — depending on how much junk mail I get on a given day. But it’s really no problem for me to stuff those unwanted fliers into my neighbor’s box (Isn’t his name “Occupant?” Maybe I should get to know him better…) or use the return postage paid envelopes to send copies of my columns to unsuspecting mail order clerks. And I do all of this with a smile because I know what the mail person has to go through to get that one piece of personal mail to me.
The Postal Service has fallen on some hard times over the last few years — but not for the reasons you might think. The problem started with the internet and our preference for email over actual mail. Those handwritten letters that we used to exchange were actually pretty profitable for the Postal Service but the volume of personal letters that were actually mailed started dropping off big time about 20 years ago.
After that came the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006 which required the Postal Service to pre-fund health-care benefits for employees who have not even been born yet. In my opinion, this was at a point where there was nothing left in the Social Security fund to rob, so Congress came after the mailman like an angry Doberman in the front yard.
As a result the Post Office had to cut services, raise rates, and cut back on the number of hours its employees could work. Indeed, a lot of the mail carriers you see these days are part-time or contract employees who don’t get the kind of benefits that the service used to provide. On top of this, the Postal Service has not had the funds to modernize its services and make them more cost-effective.
And while Donald Trump would have you believe these financial woes are due to a sweetheart deal that the Postal Service allegedly made with Amazon, the truth is twofold. Firstly, the 2006 law prohibits the Postal Service from doing package delivery below cost. Secondly, the package delivery services — as a stand-alone — are the one bright shiny profitable spot on the Postal Service’s balance sheet. The real reasoning behind Trump’s claim is that Jeff Bezos — who owns both Amazon and the Washington Post — is a vocal Trump critic.
The nature and tone of our communications has and will continue to change but let’s hope that the Postal Service sticks around.
