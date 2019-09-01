This is it. The final kick and reach for the wall as the summer of 2019 gets ready to slide into the record books.
The three-day weekend that makes up the Labor Day holiday is the capper on the summer tourist season that kicks off in earnest with Memorial Day.
After we turn the page on the calendar at the close of Monday, things around New Braunfels return to what could charitably be considered “normal.”
As normal as New Braunfels ever gets. Or really wants to get.
After all, we’ve still got the fair, Gruene Music & Wine Festival, Wurstfest and more holiday fun and games than you can shake a stick at to round out the year.
But the large groups of tourists will slowly winnow out as the temperatures start to drop. Sometime in November.
But then we get to welcome in the Winter Texans who laugh as we shuffle around in jackets and coats when the temperatures fall below 50 degrees.
It appears to have been a busy summer, with most of the complaints filtering into the newspaper by way of letters to the editor being about the city’s parking system and the app that it uses.
As the city does take a look back at the season, it should also look at easing opportunities for people who might not have a smartphone available when they come to visit New Braunfels.
While they may appear almost ubiqutous to many of us, there are those who are uncomfortable with them, or incapable of buying them that still want to float the rivers. But that’s a problem for next year.
Summer is ending, but the San Antonio Street bridge construction is just starting.
Buckle up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.