Elementary logic on re-starting the economy: old people stay home, because they are retired. Parents run the businesses, so they go to work. They bring the virus home to their kids, so it spreads through the schools as well.
Result: the old folks are still staying home, while hospitals and funeral homes are overwhelmed. The economy declines along with the population!
Jean McLane,
New Braunfels
