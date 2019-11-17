I am a resident of Comal County and am writing to encourage county residents to urge our elected officials to pursue purchasing available portions of the El Rancho Cima Boy Scout camp on behalf of our county.
That property represents one of the few remaining opportunities in the county to preserve a truly beautiful area for both conservation and recreation.
My interest in El Rancho Cima is also personal. Spending a week in camp and collecting fossils there as a boy sparked a life-long interest in geology. That was a factor leading to my career as a geologist and continued interest in the geology of the area as a retiree. I’m sure El Rancho Cima provided many other children with positive experiences in the decades since I was there. It would be a shame to completely lose that possibility for future generations.
This opportunity to leave a legacy for future county residents won’t come again. Nearby counties provide several models for leveraging public and private grants and low interest loans to succeed in this sort of project. I am personally willing to see a tax increase for this purpose. Voters in nearby counties have demonstrated a willingness to do the same, and, given the opportunity, it’s likely Comal County voters would as well. Land conservation seems to be one of the few areas that gets support across the political spectrum.
James Doyle,
Canyon Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.