My mom discovered a few old board games in her closet and decided to see if we wanted them before giving them away.
As you can probably imagine, board games can get a little crazy at our house. I personally boycott Monopoly because with this crew it’s much too stressful. My husband, Adam, is always trying to wheedle extra money out of the bank, and Mireya, who is always the banker, is often a little too happy to foreclose on people. I, on the other hand, have a very hard time enforcing draconian rents on my kids and Sierra laughs the whole time like you do when you are ending up in jail for the fourth time. For days afterwards I feel like I have Monopoly PTSD and am obsessively checking our bank account balance in case I accidentally parked somewhere that charges $5,000 a day.
Fortunately we had new games to try, so we pulled out the round gaming table in the corner, grabbed some snacks and drinks and dove in to the first game.
Typically we team up based on our relative strengths required by the game. Mireya and I are word smiths and nerds, Sierra and Adam are competitive and driven. Adam and I have lots of memories we can draw on, Mireya and Sierra have that “I was born with a phone in my hand” young brains. So depending on the game, we try to even the odds.
We dove in with parents vs kids in a game called Name Five. In this game you have to name five things of a specific type in a specific category. Let me tell you, it’s remarkable how hard it is to think up five things in 30 seconds. But the most memorable moment of the game came when Adam and I had to come up with celebrities who go by one name.
Me: Um, Cher… (then my brain was filled with musical acts from the ’70s and ’80s, all of whom had two names. Captain and Tenille? Could you count them as having one name each?)
Adam (not noticing we had already started): Wait. One name?
The girls (jumping in their seats, pointing to the fast-moving yellow sand in the egg timer): Yes, go, go!
Me: Madonna…
The girls (urging us on with the impatience of youth): That’s two! Hurry!
Adam (holding up one finger): Bruce!
Me (knowing he’s talking about his favorite martial artist of all time, laughing): Bruce? Seriously?
Adam (holding up a second finger): Lee?
At this point laughter burst out around the table, costing us several seconds of yellow sand and all focus.
Me (trying to catch my breath): Honey, I don’t think that works.
Adam: Jackson?
Me (tears rolling down my eyes): You mean Michael? Michael Jackson?
Adam: I don’t think that will count.
The girls (doubled over now, all semblance of order disappeared): Oh my god! How about Beyonce?
Needless to say the sand ran out on that round, but the laughter kept going. Two nights later, we were playing Taboo (where you have to guess a word based on limited clues) and ended up adding a tissue box to the gaming table to wipe up the tears of laughter. We are still working through the games in the game closet, and while we may not win every one, we’ll definitely have some great stories to tell.
