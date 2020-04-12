Those who have lost their jobs and, with that, have lost their health insurance, have a 60-day time period in which to enroll in Obamacare’s Health Insurance Marketplace.
While you can continue your old insurance with Cobra, you will have to pay the entire premium plus a 5% surcharge. It is likely that your employer has been paying 2/3 to 3/4 of the total premium so Cobra will give you sticker shock.
Note that unemployment benefits are counted as ordinary income by the IRS and you can report that as income expected in 2020.
As Texas has not expanded Medicaid, to receive a monthly subsidy to help pay for your insurance premium, individuals and families must be able to project an income for 2020 that is above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).
The FPL is $12,490 for an individual, $16,910 for a married couple, and $25,750 for a family of four. To check out your options in the Health Insurance Marketplace, go to www.healthcare.gov and click on the tab “See if I Can Enroll.”
Enter your zip code and check the entry “See if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.”
On the next screen, select ‘Yes’ to say you’ve lost health coverage and follow the instructions from that point.
Alternatively, you can call the Health Insurance Marketplace at 800-318-2596 and ask for a “Representative.” Tell the person that answers that you have lost your insurance and want to explore the available plans. Try in advance to estimate your income with your unemployment benefits. You don’t know how long you’ll be unemployed so you can count all future benefits that you are eligible to receive in 2020.
When you vote in the 2020 general election, be aware that Chip Roy, our U.S. Representative for much of Comal County, wants to repeal Obamacare. The Texas Attorney General is suing the U.S. Government to repeal the law and the White House has refused to act in its defense. The issue is now before the Supreme Court with the possibility of a ruling late this year.
Stephen Baird,
New Braunfels
