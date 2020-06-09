When unmasked people stood inches away from law enforcement officers and nurses, yelling in their faces in frustration at the shutdown orders that crippled the global economy, there was concern that the coronavirus would use the gatherings as a breeding ground. Indeed, according to multiple reports, it did.
The same concerns are also valid during the far larger gatherings in pursuit of racial justice and in opposition to police brutality that have spread across the country and the globe.
While photos and video footage from sites all over the nation show far more people using masks than in the protests demanding economic reopening, it’s certainly not universal. There were plenty of close contact unmasked faces on the New Braunfels Plaza.
One could argue that seeking justice and demanding change makes the risk worthwhile, but that’s the same argument that those who opposed the stay at home order could also use.
The problem is that the risk assumed isn’t purely by the people who are conducting the protests. It’s now also assumed by everyone who could come in contact with protester if they are infected.
While the protesters in the most recent protests skews toward the younger generation who are less likely to face the most dire outcomes of COVID-19, it’s unlikely that everyone those people will deal with will fall into that demographic.
In a couple of weeks we may have new clusters of cases, new hospitalizations and new deaths across the country — whether they protested or not.
The virus doesn’t take a day off. It doesn’t care about your politics or your positions. It simply does what viruses do — reproduce and spread.
Precautions should be taken — even when protesting — to prevent the spread of the virus.
