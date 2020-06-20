I live in The Whisperwind Development off of Alves Lane and my home is on Birdsong Lane. When we purchased our home 2 ½ years ago, the biggest selling point was that the home backed up to a beautiful tree belt creating a very peaceful and private backyard. Last week, large equipment arrived and began ripping these beautiful trees out. As I write this today, there is not one single tree left in the tree line behind our development.
As you can imagine, I was shocked and angered because I was not aware that these trees were to be removed. As I sat listening to the cracking of the beautiful trees, that have been there for decades, as they were ripped from the ground, I began looking into why was happening.
My online search yielded little to no information about this project. A friend that works for the county was able to find a plan that shows the project is being done to make way for a road to a new housing development.
My realtor was just as shocked as I was that the trees were removed and after speaking with neighbors who had moved into the neighbor in its infancy found out that the original plan for the development did not include an access road to Alves or removal of the trees.
At some point the plan was changed without notification to residents in the surrounding area. I did find was an article about a public meeting regarding this project that was cancelled in March due to COVID and never rescheduled. This project was moved forward with without holding a meeting to inform those it would affect. I pay taxes and have right to know what is happening in my community and deserve to have a say in what is happening.
There is no transparency when it comes to building in this city and this project feels very underhanded. New Braunfels is growing far too fast and the city can’t keep up. Road projects like 1101 and Alves Lane, that were intended to ease the increased traffic in those areas, will be worthless because of the numerous new developments that are being built in this area as we speak.
The infrastructure of our city cannot keep up with the growth. Our roads and schools are not equipped to handle the influx of new residents to our city. If our city and county leaders do not take action to slow the speed of growth New Braunfels our beautiful city will be overrun with developments and businesses and will no longer resemble the city we love.
I am not a New Braunfels native, nor am I a Texas native. I moved her almost three years ago from North Dakota because we fell I love with the area during frequent visits to family that live here.
In the 8 years since we began visiting, New Braunfels has changed dramatically and I don’t think it is all for the better. I am just devastated by the loss of the trees behind my home. Trees are a natural noise barrier and home to wildlife. My neighbors and I have not only lost our peaceful and private backyards but have seen an increase in rodents, scorpions and snakes into our backyards.
We have also lost value to our homes. When this neighborhood was being established, the lots on Birdsong Lane were considered “premium” because of the trees and were sold for a higher price than the most of the other lots in the development.
Now without the trees it feels like a bait and switch. I doubt that my situation is unique and I strongly encourage the citizens of New Braunfels to write letters to your city and county leaders demanding change. Silence is acceptance.
Betsey Johnson,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.