It’s been a strange news week on the international front, with so much of the focus turned — as it so often is now — to China.
China, home to the world’s second largest economy, has been embroiled in a bit of a public relations storm because of protests in Hong Kong.
And when you think about protests, and you think about China, the mind inevitably turns to Tiananmen Square where the regime used tanks and soldiers to crush a pro-democracy movement led by students.
While nations, including the United States pay lip service to concerns about the lack of freedoms afforded Chinese citizens and the systematic human rights violations that take place there, including people held as political prisoners, nobody’s going to really do anything about it.
That’s because they can’t afford to.
The symbiotic relationship between the United States and China has continued to grow over the years.
What once was a way for American companies to get cheap labor, has now also become an important market for American companies to sell into.
There are points of friction, of course, including the island of Taiwan. The mainland considers it part of its territory while the United States has vowed to defend it and regularly supplies it with defensive capabilities — usually a generation or so behind, because while we want to keep Taiwan safe, we also want that sweet, sweet Chinese cash.
That balancing act is the same kind of thing that the NBA and an American video game publisher went through this week.
The NBA found itself at the center of Chinese ire after the general manager of the Houston Rockets tweeted support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.
The NBA decided the best approach on the issue was to shut up, canceling media availability on an international trip as league officials tried to navigate the minefield in which they talk about the importance of individual freedom while trying to avoid further angering a country that doesn’t believe in it.
In the video game world a professional gamer shouting a pro-democracy slogan on an internet stream after a match.
The move caused Activision Blizzard — an American company — to seize his winnings, ban him from competition for a year and sever its relationship with the streamers. It also issued an apology on the largest Chinese social media network.
It later backed off to merely a six month ban for all parties, and reinstated the prize money.
The NBA and Blizzard both faced strong criticism, accused of bowing to Chinese pressure.
The NBA sees China as one of its biggest growth opportunities.
The video game industry — like Hollywood — is increasingly dependent on the Chinese market, and can’t afford to be shut out of it.
Some were dusting off the old phrase “better dead than red” which is hilarious because the companies are acting in the least communist way possible — just as all the western nations have.
We’re not seeing the fruits of communism or socialism with these manuevers.
This is 100 percent capitalist market-driven decision making at its best.
The biggest companies are all doing it, our government is doing it and so is every other government.
This isn’t a matter of principle. The only principle at play here is how to get the most money possible.
On that front it’s positively American.
