The $119 annual fee for my Amazon Prime membership is coming up and I am thinking, “Why should I pay Amazon for their Prime membership, when they are trying to stifle free speech and prevent me from hearing from all sides of an issue. Why should I help the monopolistic growth of a company that is trying to crush free speech and dictate what I can and cannot hear?” No! I will cancel my membership in Prime and buy from the local retailers they are trying to crush.
I am very upset and alarmed that some of the largest companies in the U.S.A. are attempting to pontificate about what I can and cannot receive as information. They are conspiring to control the marketplace for ideas and dictate who can speak and what can be said. They want to shut down the public square. The goal is to silence any voice they disagree with or that threatens their power, wealth and monopoly powers. They want us to be compliant, apathetic, helpless children who must wait to hear our all-wise technology leaders tell us, ex cathedra, what we are allowed to hear.
