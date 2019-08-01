“Sticks and stones can break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”
Clearly names can hurt feelings and self-esteem. This ditty is a declaration that words only have the power we give them. What’s in a name anyway? They are changed every day for a variety of reasons.
Names and memorials went up across Dixie after the Civil War, though there was nothing civil about that grievously, bloody conflict among countrymen, friends, family and loved ones. Its remembrance should be publicly maintained in our social consciousness as a cautionary, historically-documented example of where today’s bitter vitriol and divisiveness can lead.
It makes no sense to whitewash and sanitize our past when there’s so much to learn from it. In this “me too” era of virtue signaling sycophants, increased censorship looms large as pretentious apologists stumble over each other obliterating the touchstones of our history.
Try finding a copy of Tom Sawyer or Uncle Tom’s Cabin in public school or college campus libraries. Rather than opting to uncomfortably explain our past, lazy minds and lax integrities would rather sweep it under the rug, pat themselves on the back and tweet how “woke” they are.
While there are arguably valid reasons to rename public buildings, tossing people onto the ash heap of history simply because of a hindsight view of their association with slavery or the Civil War is unwise.
While the naive and the ignorant still judge events and people out of their historical context, it’s conversely acceptable to give a wink and a nod to ethically challenged William Jefferson Clinton’s misogynistic HR nightmare and his vapidly, hypocritical enabler, Hillary.
Robert E. Lee was a complicated and conflicted man. On one hand he was disgusted by slavery while on the other he resisted Abolitionist demands for immediate emancipation, favoring an end through gradual attrition.
Lee served with distinction and with Ulysses S. Grant in the Mexican-American War from 1846 to 1848. Before shipping out, he willed emancipation to his slaves. 1852 saw the U.S. War Dept. appoint him as Superintendent of The United States Military Academy at West Point. Lee sought a combat promotion in 1855 that took him to Camp Cooper in Texas as second-in-command of the Second Cavalry Regiment tasked with protecting settlers from the Apache and the Comanche. In a time, little more than a single lifespan from our country’s founding, when people’s loyalties were still closer to their state than to the nation, he found himself at odds with many of his contemporaries, particularly after 32 years of service to the Union. He was offered commissions in both the Union and Confederate armies, reluctantly serving with his beloved state of Virginia.
Lee hoped that the Confederacy could fight to an agreeable armistice. After the South’s bitter, unconditional loss, General Lee rejected calls for an extended insurgency against the Union and urged national reconciliation.
Though opposed to full equality for African-Americans, he accepted the immediate extinction of slavery provided under the Thirteenth Amendment. General Robert E. Lee was a remarkable man in any time and the sum of his life is greater than preening, historical revisionists, tilting at implied biases, would allow. Intellectual ineptitude finds it easier to erase the past than to write a new narrative. Men and women are fallible; it’s part of being human. Learning and maturation are processes that take time, don’t happen in a bubble, and aren’t without mistakes. Whom among us can faultlessly cast that first stone or deny another redemption?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.