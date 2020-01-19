We all remember Trump’s cameo role in the movie Home Alone 2.
We were all awestruck by his incredible performance and regarded Trump as the greatest actor in the history of cinema. We were all dumbfounded when he did not receive an Academy Award.
That was soooo unfair and clear evidence that the liberal Hollywood establishment hated Trump even before he ran for president. I am starting a petition to support Hollywood giving Trump a series of leading roles (everyone loves golf movies). Let’s make Hollywood great again!
Mike Nash,
New Braunfels
