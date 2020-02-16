Imagine if you lived in a country where you couldn’t vote. Or a country where election results were manipulated and your vote didn’t count.
For over half of America’s history, the majority of U.S. citizens were denied the ballot box. Then, over the years, voting rights were expanded to white men of modest means who didn’t own property and to African American men, in law if not always in practice.
Finally, 100 years ago, the 19th Amendment was passed to allow women to vote, and a new national organization sprang into existence to educate voters about issues and to protect the right of all citizens to vote.
The League of Women Voters celebrated its centennial Feb. 14, and there’s much to celebrate as it continues to promote informed voting and active involvement by citizens.
“We believe our democracy is stronger when people participate,” says Roxanna Deane, local league president. “In 2019 alone, our chapter registered more than 600 eligible voters. We also hosted informational forums on issues of importance such as civility in politics, water protection in the Comal area, and redistricting, and we shared nonpartisan information about candidates to help inform voters.”
“Nonpartisan” is an important description of the league’s work, locally and nationally. While the organization will advocate for carefully researched issues, it never endorses candidates or political parties.
“Before elections, we provide a free Voters Guide listing candidates and their responses to set questions,” Deane says. “All candidates are invited to reply, and we don’t edit what is submitted.
Occasionally, a person will choose not to respond, but we make multiple attempts to give them the opportunity to share their positions with the voting public.”
To commemorate the national league’s 100th anniversary, the LWV of the Comal Area which serves Comal and Guadalupe counties joined 750 other Leagues across the United States in a day of grassroots action called Women Power the Vote.
If you went to the Alamo Draft House or the New Braunfels Food Bank on Feb. 14, you saw some of the league’s many volunteers registering new voters and providing election information.
The nonpartisan Voters Guide is available at VOTE411.org and the local league’s website is lwvcomal.org. Our message?
Get good information and then go out there and VOTE!
