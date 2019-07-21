I recently visited Russia and found a solution to our workforce housing problem. Housing wasn’t a problem in the Communist era. The government provided housing to each family.
Our tour group visited one of the many multistory projects that still remain in the post-Soviet era. Families live in small one room flats.
They share a kitchen and a bathroom with several other families on the same floor. There are no elevators, so persons have to climb up many floors.
Our tour group visited the fifth floor. The families now own their flat. Some who have earned money have bought neighboring flats and have a little more space.
However, for many Russians that live in cities, their living conditions are sparse to say the least.
New Braunfels should follow the Soviet model and provide similar affordable accommodations for our workforce.
It would help stimulate growth that needs to increase. After all, growth at any cost is the mantra of many of our community leaders.
But wait! Free market capitalism has helped make America great. The government has a role in improving people’s lives, but to stimulate growth at the expense of current residents and taxpayers should be a no-no.
Growth will happen even if it is not encouraged by tax abatements, government encouraged worker housing and other government incentives. We don’t need to encourage faster growth. Growth will come because of the desirability of the area and its amenities. Let the free market reign.
Carl Scott,
New Braunfels
