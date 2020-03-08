Jack McKinney seems to function in an unrelenting state of confused bewilderment. On one hand he challenges us to display “a little critical reading ability” and then dishes up a steaming serving of disassociative reasoning.
He asked for it, so here’s my critical look at another Trump Delusion Syndrome Trope.
It’s pretty magnanimous of McKinney to “give you a pass” for expressing your God given right to vote however you choose.
Of course, “you” fingers anyone who disagrees with Jack’s jacked-up opinion. My President, Donald J. Trump is not only living up to my imaginings, he’s exceeding them in spectacular fashion.
It’s really something how the Jackatropes let the president push their buttons as he laughs himself to sleep over his Twitter feed.
This nouveau politico is bold, brash, and anything but politically correct. Let’s face it, he’s the honey badger of presidents and if you don’t like it, he don’t care.
President Trump’s detractors keep calling him lawless, claiming he obstructs justice. Pfft! I’m thinking Eric Holder, refusing a subpoena to appear before Congress over Fast & Furious. Hillary destroying subpoenaed emails. (Guess who has just been ordered to testify in person and under oath about Benghazi and her bootleg server?) Bill Clinton and Lorreta Lynch out on the tarmac. Obama fostering plausible deniability while his minions did his dirty work. McCabe, Comey, Strzok, and Ohr?
My president doesn’t work in the shadows and his fingerprints are proudly attached to everything he does. He is the cellophane president, transparent and keeping it fresh.
President Trump, as has every president, needs privileged conversations and confidential advice. His staff and cabinet must be able to speak freely, frankly, to spitball and to postulate.
For instance, it’s nobody’s business, particularly not the media’s, if someone throws out nuking Tehran as a fast track to Middle East peace. (That’s funny, in context and in private, for anyone not sitting on a stick.)
Point is, the House leveled an assault on presidential privilege and Mr. Trump drew a line in the sand. Honey badger don’t care what Shifty Schiff thinks and neither do I.
Why would anyone in their right mind help the muckraker rake his muck?
Jack’s kidding himself and drinking the Trump Derangement Kool-Aid if he seriously fails to see absolute partisanship in the way President Trump and his administration have been treated from day one.
Somehow McKinney’s contrition, about being guilty of serial speeding and by extrapolation reckless public endangerment, should be a bellwether for the president’s behavior, post impeachment?
Was Jack not paying attention when he copped being guilty as sin? Mr. Trump has never believed he was guilty as charged. His response has been righteous indignation and a victory lap. Exactly how I’d expect an innocent man to act.
Before McKinney or any of his ilk get their panties in a bunch over POTUS Trump’s pardons, they’re advised to pull up the Department of Justice site and read up on Barry Obama’s pardons and commutations.
It’s absolutely fascinating. As for calling for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonya Sotomayor to recuse themselves from Trump related litigation, they’ve indicted themselves in their own words of political bias and demonstrable conflict of partisan interest.
Any court in the land would question a sitting justice’s impartiality under similar circumstances.
Finally, I have no reason to question Jack’s experience or expertise regarding drunken lobsters or their disputes. I’ll simply leave him to his private peccadillos.
Mark Whittaker,
Canyon Lake
