I am writing in support of Donna Eccleston in her re-election campaign for County Commissioner. Some of the Stop the Quarry folks have been critical of Donna for what they deem as a lack of support for their efforts. The powers of Texas counties are limited by the legislature. Counties are only allowed to do what the legislature says they can do. I would submit that the true target of the anger is our State Legislature and our elected State Officials. Those officials are doing everything in their power to take even more control away for counties and cities and have that power reside with the State. Remember what our Texas Speaker of the House said when talking about cities and counties coming to him for help. “They will be very disappointed.” We see what happens when the State, as represented by the TCEQ, is in charge of approvals of land use in the counties. They ignore the local citizens and the facts and side with the big businesses. The latest round of lawsuits filed by the Stop the Quarry group against the TCEQ is proof.
Donna has been a good friend to the people she represents. Her appointments to county boards have resulted in benefits to the citizens of her precinct. Also, I want to say that anytime I have contacted Donna she has been very responsive and has taken care of the issues in a timely fashion. She is also a good steward of our tax dollars and spends them as if they were her own funds. She has been a really good commissioner and deserves our continued support.
Ron Fincher,
New Braunfels
