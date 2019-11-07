Is Trump’s wall really impenetrable? Apparently an 8-year-old girl successfully climbed the wall’s prototype. And recently it was documented that an existing wall could be penetrated with a saw. So that means we can expect that the wall will hold back persons under the age of 8 unless they have a saw.
Mike Nash,
New Braunfels
