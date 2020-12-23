I’m having one of those holidays where I’m vacillating between grain free granola and homemade chocolate chip cookies.
After these 400 months of 2020, I’m fighting a few pounds. The problem is they are fighting right back. I absolutely know what I need to do to drop the weight, but this whole “major historical event” has me feeling a little like those women in the Renaissance paintings. Have you noticed them? They are all lounging around in what I assume is their version of sweatpants and T-shirts, doing their best to avoid the plague. They are surrounded by snacks and they definitely have their own 15 or 20 major historical event pounds. I swear I’ve even seen a few rolls of toilet paper stacked in the background. Some things never change, apparently.
